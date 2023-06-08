RBI brings co-operative banks under framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs

While announcing the policy today, Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI has decided to widen the scope of the framework for the resolution of stressed assets, under which all the regulated entities including cooperative lenders will now be able to execute “compromise settlements and technical write-offs” to resolve non-performing assets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (June 8) released the framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs, bringing co-operative banks under the framework for the first time.

While announcing the policy today, Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI has decided to widen the scope of the framework for the resolution of stressed assets, under which all the regulated entities including cooperative lenders will now be able to execute “compromise settlements and technical write-offs” to resolve non-performing assets.

Up until now, this avenue for dud asset resolutions was available only with scheduled commercial banks and select non-bank finance companies. The framework will now be applicable to all commercial banks (including small finance banks, LABs & RRBs), primary (urban) co-operative banks/state co-operative banks/ central co-operative banks , all-India financial institutions, and NBFCs, including HFCs.

Here's what the new guidelines say.

The framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs requires Regulated Entities (REs) to establish board-approved policies for conducting compromise settlements with borrowers and for technical write-offs.

A compromise settlement refers to a negotiated agreement between the RE and the borrower to fully settle the RE's claims in cash, potentially involving a reduction in the amount owed by the borrower.

Technical write-offs, on the other hand, pertain to the removal of non-performing assets from the books of the RE for accounting purposes without waiving any claims against the borrower.

The board-approved policy must outline the process for compromise settlements and technical write-offs, including conditions precedent such as minimum ageing and collateral value deterioration. It should also establish a graded framework to assess staff accountability in such cases.

The policy should specify the acceptable sacrifice for different types of exposures when determining the settlement amount, considering the current realizable value of the collateral. The policy should maximize recovery from distressed borrowers while minimizing expenses in the best interest of the RE.

Compromise settlements and technical write-offs should not affect any mutually agreed contractual provisions between the RE and the borrower regarding future recoveries. If such claims are recognized on the RE's balance sheet, the arrangement is considered restructuring.

The policy should also delegate powers for approving compromise settlements and technical write-offs. Approvals for compromise settlements should be granted by an authority at least one level higher in the hierarchy than the one responsible for approving the credit/investment exposure.

Officials involved in sanctioning the loan should not participate in approving compromise settlement proposals for the same loan account. Cases involving debtors classified as fraud or wilful defaulters require board approval.

Compromise settlements with a payment period exceeding three months are treated as restructuring. Partial technical write-offs should adhere to prudential requirements based on the original exposure, and provisions should meet existing provisioning requirements.

A reporting mechanism must be in place to report compromise settlements and technical write-offs to higher authorities on a quarterly basis. Settlements approved by the MD and CEO/board-level committee should be reported to the board.

The board should mandate a reporting format to cover various aspects, including trends in the number and amounts of compromise settlements and technical write-offs, classification of accounts, and recovery rates for technically written-off accounts.

A cooling period should be implemented before REs can assume fresh exposures to borrowers who have undergone compromise settlements. The cooling period should be at least 12 months, with the option for REs to impose longer periods. The cooling period for farm credit exposures should be determined by the REs as per their policies.

REs can undertake compromise settlements or technical write-offs for accounts categorized as wilful defaulters or fraud without affecting ongoing criminal proceedings against such debtors.