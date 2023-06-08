RBI brings co-operative banks under framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs

While announcing the policy today, Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI has decided to widen the scope of the framework for the resolution of stressed assets, under which all the regulated entities including cooperative lenders will now be able to execute “compromise settlements and technical write-offs” to resolve non-performing assets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (June 8) released the framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs, bringing co-operative banks under the framework for the first time.

While announcing the policy today, Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI has decided to widen the scope of the framework for the resolution of stressed assets, under which all the regulated entities including cooperative lenders will now be able to execute “compromise settlements and technical write-offs” to resolve non-performing assets.