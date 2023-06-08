CNBC TV18
RBI brings co-operative banks under framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs

By Ritu Singh  Jun 8, 2023 9:44:53 PM IST (Published)

While announcing the policy today, Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI has decided to widen the scope of the framework for the resolution of stressed assets, under which all the regulated entities including cooperative lenders will now be able to execute “compromise settlements and technical write-offs” to resolve non-performing assets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (June 8) released the framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs, bringing co-operative banks under the framework for the first time.

Up until now, this avenue for dud asset resolutions was available only with scheduled commercial banks and select non-bank finance companies. The framework will now be applicable to all commercial banks (including small finance banks, LABs & RRBs), primary (urban) co-operative banks/state co-operative banks/ central co-operative banks, all-India financial institutions, and NBFCs, including HFCs.
X