    RBI begins publishing Digital Payment Index data; March sees index rising by 30% over last year

    By Ritu Singh | IST (Published)
    The RBI-DPI index stood at 270.59 for the month of March, up from 207.84 a year ago, indicating a rise of over 30 percent over the year, RBI data showed.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday published its first-ever Digital Payment Index (RBI-DPI) to gauge the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index stood at 270.59 for the month of March, up from 207.84 a year ago, indicating a rise of over 30 percent over the year, RBI data showed.
    "The RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth in the index representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years," RBI said in a press release on Wednesday.
    The index uses March 2018 as the base year, i.e. the DPI score for March 2018 set at 100. The DPI for March 2019 and March 2020 stood at 153.47 and 207.84 respectively and rose further to 217.74 in September 2020.
    The pace of digital payments adoption has been on a rising trend in India, and the pandemic gave a huge fillip to the acceptance of digital infrastructure.
     
    RBI-DPI INDEX
    PeriodRBI- DPI Index
    March 2018 (Base)100
    March 2019153.47
    September 2019173.49
    March 2020207.84
    September 2020217.74
    March 2021270.59
     
    The central bank had first announced the construction of a composite RBI-DPI in February of 2020, and it went live on January 1, 2021. While announcing the launch of the DPI earlier this year, RBI had said that the index would be published on a semi-annual basis from March 2021 onwards with a lag of 4 months.
    Both the RBI as well as the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) already regularly publish data on digital payments. However, this is the first such index created by RBI.
    The RBI-DPI comprises five broad parameters that enable the measurement of deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different time periods. These parameters are – (i) Payment Enablers (weight 25%), (ii) Payment Infrastructure – Demand-side factors (10%), (iii) Payment Infrastructure – Supply-side factors (15%), (iv) Payment Performance (45%) and (v) Consumer Centricity (5%). Each of these parameters have sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators.
    For instance, payment enablers include the internet, mobile, Aadhar, bank accounts, participants, and merchants. Payment Infrastructure demand-side factors include debit and credit cards, FASTag, PPIs, and customer-registered mobile and internet banking.
    On the supply side, payment infrastructure includes bank branches, business correspondents, ATMs, PoS terminals, QR Codes, and intermediaries.
    Payment performance sub-parameters include volume and value of digital payment systems, unique users, paper clearing, currency in circulation, and cash withdrawals.
    Consumer-centric sub-parameters include awareness and education, declines, frauds, complaints, and system downtime. RBI has not disclosed the individual parameter-level performance.
