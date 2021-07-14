Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India for not following data storage rules

    RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India for not following data storage rules

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    In an order, the RBI said it has imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021.

    RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India for not following data storage rules
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred global payments technology major Mastercard Asia from adding new customers in India from July 22, 2021.
    This was after the company failed to comply with directions on Storage of Payment System Data. However, the order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard.
    In an order, the RBI said it has imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021.
    "Notwithstanding the lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data. Mastercard shall advise all card-issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions. The supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act)," the RBI said.
    RBI said the supervisory action has been taken in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).
    According to RBI circular on Storage of Payment System, all system providers were directed to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data (full end-to-end transaction details/information collected/carried/processed as part of the message/payment instruction) relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India.
    They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the timelines specified therein.
    In April this year, the RBI has barred global card networking giants American Express Banking Corp and Diners Club International Ltd from adding new customers in India from May 1 after they failed to comply with RBI's directions on customers' data safety and storage.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Credit card spends at 8-month low in May; HDFC Bank loses 5.3 lakh credit card customers since ban

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Wipro561.70 36.85 7.02
    Tech Mahindra1,078.50 28.35 2.70
    HCL Tech989.45 21.50 2.22
    Infosys1,576.90 31.95 2.07
    Larsen1,544.70 31.10 2.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,078.40 28.30 2.69
    HCL Tech989.50 20.30 2.09
    Infosys1,576.90 32.00 2.07
    Larsen1,544.30 30.95 2.05
    Tata Steel1,244.60 15.75 1.28
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Wipro561.70 36.85 7.02
    Tech Mahindra1,078.50 28.35 2.70
    HCL Tech989.45 21.50 2.22
    Infosys1,576.90 31.95 2.07
    Larsen1,544.70 31.10 2.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,078.40 28.30 2.69
    HCL Tech989.50 20.30 2.09
    Infosys1,576.90 32.00 2.07
    Larsen1,544.30 30.95 2.05
    Tata Steel1,244.60 15.75 1.28

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.58250.09000.12
    Euro-Rupee87.98800.16600.19
    Pound-Rupee103.39500.37100.36
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67660.00340.49
    View More