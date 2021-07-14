RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India for not following data storage rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred global payments technology major Mastercard Asia from adding new customers in India from July 22, 2021.

This was after the company failed to comply with directions on Storage of Payment System Data. However, the order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard.

In an order, the RBI said it has imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021.

"Notwithstanding the lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data. Mastercard shall advise all card-issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions. The supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act)," the RBI said.

RBI said the supervisory action has been taken in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

According to RBI circular on Storage of Payment System, all system providers were directed to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data (full end-to-end transaction details/information collected/carried/processed as part of the message/payment instruction) relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India.

They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the timelines specified therein.

In April this year, the RBI has barred global card networking giants American Express Banking Corp and Diners Club International Ltd from adding new customers in India from May 1 after they failed to comply with RBI's directions on customers' data safety and storage.