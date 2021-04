Reserve Bank of India has barred American Express and Diners Club International from on-boarding new credit card customers in India over non-compliance of storage of payment system data. The ban will come into effect on May 1.

.@RBI imposes restrictions on American Express Banking Corp & Diners Club International pic.twitter.com/BiTDBqkKVG — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 23, 2021

The supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the PSS Act," the statement read.

RBI had issued a circular in April 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, directing all payment system providers to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data (end-to-end transaction details/information collected/carried/processed as part of the message/payment instruction) relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India.

They were required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved System Audit Report (SAR) conducted by a CERT-in empanelled auditor within the specified timeline.