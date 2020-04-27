Finance
RBI: Banks can decide on offering moratorium to NBFCs
Updated : April 27, 2020 03:18 PM IST
These comments come even as the banks remain divided on the issue of allowing NBFCs the benefit of a three-month moratorium, and are considering approaching the regulator for clarity.
CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that the Indian Banks Association held a meeting over the issue but banks could not reach a consensus on the matter.
With the largest lender, State Bank of India, taking the stance to not extend the benefit to NBFCs, many banks were in a flux, and have now decided to present their case to RBI.