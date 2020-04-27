  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

RBI: Banks can decide on offering moratorium to NBFCs

Updated : April 27, 2020 03:18 PM IST

These comments come even as the banks remain divided on the issue of allowing NBFCs the benefit of a three-month moratorium, and are considering approaching the regulator for clarity.
CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that the Indian Banks Association held a meeting over the issue but banks could not reach a consensus on the matter.
With the largest lender, State Bank of India, taking the stance to not extend the benefit to NBFCs, many banks were in a flux, and have now decided to present their case to RBI.
RBI: Banks can decide on offering moratorium to NBFCs

You May Also Like

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement