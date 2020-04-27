RBI: Banks can decide on offering moratorium to NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday clarified that the decision to extend the three-month moratorium benefit announced by it on March 27 to the Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) is entirely up to banks.

Speaking to wire agency Cogencis, governor Shaktikanta Das said, "We have said two things in the March 27 circular that there will be a moratorium on repayment of installments falling due during three months. The exact words are '…lending institutions are permitted to grant a moratorium of three months on payment of all installments….'. We have also said ‘….lending institutions shall frame Board approved polices for providing the above-mentioned reliefs…'".

Das added, "What is meant by this is that each bank has to assess its own liquidity position, capital adequacy and its own financials. The banks have to take a considered call taking into account these factors. So far as RBI is concerned, there is sufficient clarity. So far as implementation is concerned, each bank has to take into account these factors and then grant moratorium."

These comments come even as the banks remain divided on the issue of allowing NBFCs the benefit of a three-month moratorium, and are considering approaching the regulator for clarity.

CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that the Indian Banks Association held a meeting over the issue but banks could not reach a consensus on the matter. With the largest lender, State Bank of India, taking the stance to not extend the benefit to NBFCs, many banks were in a flux, and have now decided to present their case to RBI.

Meanwhile, NBFCs, that are allowing this benefit to their borrowers, themselves are not getting the relief from their lender-banks and markets, and are facing liquidity mismatches.

Acuité Ratings & Research said in a recent report that the NBFC and MFI liquidity concerns have aggravated and a quick response is the need of the hour. The funding gap is estimated to further increase to Rs 15,000-25,000 crore.