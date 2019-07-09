In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Finance

RBI audit panel, board to decide on dividend, says governor Shaktikanta Das

Updated : July 09, 2019 06:42 AM IST

"The accounting is just closed on June 30. Based on the accounts, the audit committee of the RBI will take a call and then the Central Board of RBI will take a decision", Governor Shaktikanta Das told media persons.
Das was responding to a question if the central bank is comfortable with Rs 90,000 crore dividend demand from Centre.
RBI audit panel, board to decide on dividend, says governor Shaktikanta Das
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q1 results today: Here's what to expect

TCS Q1 results today: Here's what to expect

These are the Q1FY20 earnings forecast by analysts on sectors ranging from automobiles to oil and gas

These are the Q1FY20 earnings forecast by analysts on sectors ranging from automobiles to oil and gas

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV