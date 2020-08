The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan for the post of Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, sources said.

HDFC Bank has received RBI approval letter for the CEO last night.

Shashidhar Jagdishan is currently an Additional Director and Head of Finance, HR at HDFC Bank.

Jagdishan was the bank's top choice among 3 shortlisted candidates. The bank had recommended Shashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha and Sunil Garg's names for post.

Jagdishan joined the bank in the year 1996 as a Manager in the Finance function. He became Business Head- Finance in 1999 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008.

He has played a critical role in supporting the growth trajectory of the Bank. He has led the finance function and played a pivotal role in aligning the organization in achieving the strategic objectives over the years.

Meanwhile, the term of present CEO Aditya Puri will end in October 2020​.

He heads the functions of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Sashi has an overall experience of 29 years. He has completed his graduation in Science with specialization in Physics, a Chartered Accountant by profession and also holds a Master’s degree in Economics of Money, Banking & Finance.

CNBC-TV18 awaiting a response from HDFC Bank