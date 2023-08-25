RBI approves merger of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank with Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank

In a strategic move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (August 25) has given the green light to the amalgamation of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank Ltd, located in Akola, Maharashtra, with The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd, situated in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

This merger has been sanctioned by the RBI, exercising its powers as per Sub-Section (4) of Section 44A in conjunction with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The approved scheme of amalgamation is set to take effect from August 28, 2023, the apex bank said in a press release.

Following this date, the branches of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank will continue operations as branches of The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank.

This move is expected to contribute to the strengthened banking landscape in the region and enhance the services offered to customers of both institutions.