CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsRBI approves merger of Akola Merchant Co operative Bank with Jalgaon Peoples Co operative Bank

RBI approves merger of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank with Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank

The amalgamation is set to take effect from August 28, after which the branches of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank will continue operations as branches of The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 25, 2023 8:59:39 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
RBI approves merger of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank with Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank
In a strategic move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (August 25) has given the green light to the amalgamation of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank Ltd, located in Akola, Maharashtra, with The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd, situated in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

This merger has been sanctioned by the RBI, exercising its powers as per Sub-Section (4) of Section 44A in conjunction with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
The approved scheme of amalgamation is set to take effect from August 28, 2023, the apex bank said in a press release.
Also Read: RBI holds meeting with large NBFCs, cautions them to avoid complacency during good times
Following this date, the branches of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank will continue operations as branches of The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank.
This move is expected to contribute to the strengthened banking landscape in the region and enhance the services offered to customers of both institutions.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RBI

Recommended Articles

View All
SBI Chairman foresees democratization of finance through financial inclusion drive

SBI Chairman foresees democratization of finance through financial inclusion drive

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Banking and finance experts see an emerging credit risk in personal loan and credit card lending in India

Banking and finance experts see an emerging credit risk in personal loan and credit card lending in India

Aug 25, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Max Life needs nearly Rs 4,000 crore investment in next 5 years

Max Life needs nearly Rs 4,000 crore investment in next 5 years

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X