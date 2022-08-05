    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    RBI approves Inderjit Camotra's appointment as Unity SFB MD & CEO
    Unity SFB is a joint venture between Centrum Group and Bharatpe. Camotra is a senior banker with over 25 years' experience across India in leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ, and Citibank.

    Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd on August 5 said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Inderjit Camotra's appointment as its MD and CEO. Unity SFB is a joint venture between Centrum Group and Bharatpe,

    Camotra is a senior banker with over 25 years' experience across India in leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ, and Citibank. His appointment has been approved by Unity Bank's board.

    He graduated from IIT Delhi and pursued his MBA from Clarkson University in New York. A gold medalist (Nagaland Education Board), he was an executive director with Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Promoter Entity of Unity Bank) and has played a key role in transitioning the company into a bank.

    Also Read: HDFC Bank says no need to pay off parent firm's liabilities on day one of merger

    Commenting on the appointment, Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman of Centrum Group, said, "Inderjit’s vast experience across many roles in banking will add significant value in building the foundation and shaping the long-term strategy at Unity Bank.

    The banking business is highly competitive and dynamic and I am confident that with his leadership and proven track record, the bank will achieve significant growth."

    Expressing his excitement about the role, Camotra said, "Our near-term objective is to roll out our digital banking proposition, which will seamlessly compliment

    Also Read: Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 even as long recession looms

