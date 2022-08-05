RBI approves Inderjit Camotra's appointment as Unity SFB MD & CEO

By CNBC-TV18

Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd on August 5 said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Inderjit Camotra's appointment as its MD and CEO. Unity SFB is a joint venture between Centrum Group and Bharatpe,

Camotra is a senior banker with over 25 years' experience across India in leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ, and Citibank. His appointment has been approved by Unity Bank's board.

He graduated from IIT Delhi and pursued his MBA from Clarkson University in New York. A gold medalist (Nagaland Education Board), he was an executive director with Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Promoter Entity of Unity Bank) and has played a key role in transitioning the company into a bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman of Centrum Group, said, "Inderjit’s vast experience across many roles in banking will add significant value in building the foundation and shaping the long-term strategy at Unity Bank.

The banking business is highly competitive and dynamic and I am confident that with his leadership and proven track record, the bank will achieve significant growth."

Expressing his excitement about the role, Camotra said, "Our near-term objective is to roll out our digital banking proposition, which will seamlessly compliment