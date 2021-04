HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector bank said that the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of former Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty as its Part-Time Chairman.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, HDFC Bank said, “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the Part-Time Chairman of the HDFC Bank for a period of three years w.e.f. May 5, 2021, or the date of his taking charge, whichever is later.”

CNBC-TV18 was the first to report in December 2020 that the Former Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty could be the next Chairperson of HDFC Bank.

The bank will soon convene the meeting of its Board of Directors to consider the appointment of Chakraborty as the Part-Time Chairman and Additional Independent Director, it added.

The appointment assumes significance as the bank has recently undergone a leadership transition, with its long time MD & CEO Aditya Puri retiring in October, and Sashidhar Jagdishan taking his place.

Chakraborty is a seasoned bureaucrat, and last served in a key position in the Finance Ministry as the Economic Affairs Secretary until his superannuation on April 30, 2020.

In his long career as a civil servant, Chakraborty held several important positions, including that of the Secretary in the Ministry of Finance- both in the Department of Economic Affairs as well as Divestment. He was the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) from between 2018 and 2019, and the Economic Affairs Secretary from 2019 to April 2020.