Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed former Deputy Governor R Gandhi and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Associate Professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research as additional directors on the Yes Bank board.

The appointment will be effective from March 26 for a period of two years.

The government, earlier this month, notified the plan for eight banks to carry out a Rs 10,000 crore bailout for the private lender. Yes Bank has allotted 1,000 crore equity shares to seven private banks and state-run State Bank of India for a total consideration of Rs 10,000 crore.