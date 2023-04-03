RBI appoints Neeraj Nigam as executive director

Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in regulation and supervision, human resource management, premises, currency management, bank accounts, and other areas in the RBI, in its central and regional offices.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday appointed Neeraj Nigam as executive director (ED) with effect from April 3, 2023.
Prior to being promoted to the position executive director, Nigam was heading the Bhopal regional office of the bank as regional director, the central bank said in a press release on April 3.
Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in regulation and supervision, human resource management, premises, currency management, bank accounts, and other areas in the RBI, in its central office as well as regional offices.
As executive director, Nigam will oversee the departments of consumer education and protection, financial inclusion and development, besides the legal and secretary units.
Nigam holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. He also has a professional degree from the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).
First Published: Apr 3, 2023 5:50 PM IST
