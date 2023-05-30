RBI annual report: Indian banks need to stress test for new shocks

The RBI's annual report called for the banks and non-banking financial institutions to constantly review capital buffer and liquidity position. The central bank said it is likely to issue policy measure guidelines such as introduction of expected loss-based approach for provisioning in the ongoing fiscal.

The Reserve Bank of India's annual report for 2022-23 stated that Indian banks need to stress test for new shocks, even as they remain sound and resilient. The report called for banks and non-banking financial institutions to constantly review capital buffers and liquidity positions.

The central bank said it is likely to issue policy measure guidelines such as the introduction of an expected loss-based approach for provisioning in the ongoing fiscal year.

"In addition, finalisation of guidelines on the securitisation of stressed assets, and a comprehensive review of the prudential framework (including the guidelines on the resolution of stress in respect of projects under implementation) are also likely to be undertaken during the year with the objective of further strengthening the resolution ecosystem," the RBI's annual report stated.

On another note, this month, the RBI invited the board of directors of public and private sector banks to a conference next month to address issues around governance and ethics.

During the second meeting on May 29 , RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das red-flagged certain governance gaps in public and private sector banks and issued a nine-point code of conduct to ensure better governance and resilience in banks.

The RBI in its annual report also stated that India's growth momentum is likely to be sustained in the ongoing fiscal, in an atmosphere of easing inflationary pleasures.

Also Read: RBI guv Shaktikanta Das says a definitive change in monetary policy not in his hands