RBI Annual Report: counterfeit detection spikes, bank fraud value shoots up 74 percent
Updated : August 29, 2019 06:30 PM IST
The number of bank frauds cases have risen 15 percent In FY19
500 rupee counterfeits increased a whopping 121 percent this fiscal
Overall currency in circulation has soared 17 percent to Rs 21.10 trillion
