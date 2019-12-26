#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
RBI to purchase, sell g-secs worth Rs 10,000 crore on December 30

Updated : December 26, 2019 06:53 PM IST

The RBI said it will buy Rs 10,000 crore worth of the current benchmark 10-year bond while selling four bonds maturing in 2020 for an equivalent amount.
Simultaneously buying long-end bonds and selling short-end bonds should lead to a flattening of the yield curve.
