RBI to purchase, sell g-secs worth Rs 10,000 crore on December 30
Updated : December 26, 2019 06:53 PM IST
The RBI said it will buy Rs 10,000 crore worth of the current benchmark 10-year bond while selling four bonds maturing in 2020 for an equivalent amount.
Simultaneously buying long-end bonds and selling short-end bonds should lead to a flattening of the yield curve.
