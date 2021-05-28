RBI announces no fresh supply of Rs 2,000 currency notes in FY22 Updated : May 28, 2021 12:49:08 IST No fresh notes of Rs. 2,000 have been printed since 2019 Rs 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes make up 85.7 percent of total value of bank notes in circulation The current highest denomination note was introduced after the demonetisation of 2016 Published : May 28, 2021 12:28 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply