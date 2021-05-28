  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex extends gains; Nifty at record high; metals, PSU Banks lead
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
Home Finance

RBI announces no fresh supply of Rs 2,000 currency notes in FY22

Updated : May 28, 2021 12:49:08 IST

No fresh notes of Rs. 2,000 have been printed since 2019
Rs 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes make up 85.7 percent of total value of bank notes in circulation
The current highest denomination note was introduced after the demonetisation of 2016
RBI announces no fresh supply of Rs 2,000 currency notes in FY22
Published : May 28, 2021 12:28 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi lockdown to be relaxed after June 1, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi lockdown to be relaxed after June 1, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

COVID-19: Maharashtra to extend restrictions beyond June 1, relaxations likely in some districts

COVID-19: Maharashtra to extend restrictions beyond June 1, relaxations likely in some districts

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement