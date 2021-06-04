RBI allows RRBs to issue certificate of deposits

Home

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that he is permitting RRBs to issue certificate of deposits (CDs).

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that he is permitting regional rural banks (RRBs)to issue certificate of deposits (CDs).

    "All issuers of CDs will be permitted to buyback their CDs before maturity, on certain conditions," he said.

    Das further said that he has also decided to permit authorised dealer banks to place margins on behalf of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

    "NAC has emerged as important DBT vehicle, it will be made available for all days of the week from August 1," he added.

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, meanwhile, kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent for the sixth consecutive policy, while maintaining an accommodative stance amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave and rising inflation.

    The reverse repo rate also was kept unchanged at 3.35 percent.

    First Published:  IST
