RBI allows FLDG partnership between fintech, banks & NBFCs, but with riders

The product is primarily used by fintech's to form partnerships with banks or non-bank lenders, where the former provides a guarantee to compensate for up to a certain percentage of default in a loan portfolio.

In a huge relief for fintech lenders, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to explicitly allow the First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) program, but within strict guidelines.

This arrangement was beneficial for banks as they were protected from the default as the fintech bore part of the risk. The RBI was not comfortable with fintech's taking the default risk as they were not regulated entities under the purview of the central bank, and up until now, RBI had frowned upon such products.

However, the regulator has decided to allow it after consultation with stakeholders, but put guardrails to ensure its use within limits.

As part of its Digital Lending guidelines issued last year, RBI had said the recommendation pertaining to First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) was under examination, leaving many fintech's to explore alternate models.

The guidelines define DLG (default loss guarantee) as a contractual arrangement between a regulated entity (RE) and an eligible entity, known as the DLG provider, wherein the provider guarantees to compensate the RE for losses incurred due to defaults up to a pre-determined percentage of the loan portfolio.

The arrangement covers any implicit guarantees linked to the loan portfolio's performance as well. To ensure clarity and consistency, the guidelines align the terminology with the Circular on 'Guidelines on Digital Lending' issued earlier.

Under the guidelines, DLG providers must be incorporated as companies under the Companies Act, 2013, and DLG arrangements can only be entered into with a Lending Service Provider (LSP) or another regulated entity with which the RE has an outsourcing arrangement. The DLG arrangements must be supported by explicit, legally enforceable contracts that specify key details such as the extent of DLG cover, the form in which it is maintained, the timeline for invoking DLG, and disclosure requirements.

Regulated entities are allowed to accept DLG in the form of cash deposits, fixed deposits with a lien marked in favor of the RE, or bank guarantees. However, the guidelines impose a cap on the DLG cover, with the total amount not exceeding 5 percent of the outstanding loan portfolio. Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) and their recognition remain the responsibility of the RE, irrespective of the DLG cover. Recoveries made by the RE on loans for which DLG has been invoked can be shared with the DLG provider based on the contractual arrangement.

Importantly, DLG arrangements should not be seen as a substitute for robust credit appraisal requirements and sound credit underwriting standards. REs are required to maintain a Board-approved policy that outlines the eligibility criteria for DLG providers, the monitoring and review process, and any fees payable to the DLG provider.

To ensure transparency, the guidelines include disclosure requirements. LSPs with DLG arrangements must publish on their website the total number of portfolios and the respective amounts covered by DLG. This promotes accountability and allows stakeholders to assess the extent of DLG coverage provided.

The guidelines emphasize that DLG arrangements should not be confused with guarantees offered under specific schemes, such as those by the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Credit Risk Guarantee Fund Trust for Low Income Housing (CRGFTLIH), and National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC). These schemes operate independently of the DLG framework.

The new guidelines on DLG arrangements in digital lending are expected to enhance risk management practices, protect customers' interests, and ensure the stability and resilience of the digital lending ecosystem. Regulated entities are advised to diligently comply with these guidelines while continuing to uphold rigorous credit standards and appraisal processes.