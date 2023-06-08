RBI allows FLDG partnership between fintech, banks & NBFCs, but with riders

The product is primarily used by fintech's to form partnerships with banks or non-bank lenders, where the former provides a guarantee to compensate for up to a certain percentage of default in a loan portfolio.

In a huge relief for fintech lenders, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to explicitly allow the First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) program, but within strict guidelines.

The product is primarily used by fintech's to form partnerships with banks or non-bank lenders, where the former provides a guarantee to compensate for up to a certain percentage of default in a loan portfolio.

This arrangement was beneficial for banks as they were protected from the default as the fintech bore part of the risk. The RBI was not comfortable with fintech's taking the default risk as they were not regulated entities under the purview of the central bank, and up until now, RBI had frowned upon such products.