RBI allows Centrum-BharatPe to acquire PMC Bank: What BharatPe CEO has to say about its future

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday gave its in-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services and BharatPe to acquire crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

BharatPe and Centrum Group were among four entities that had made the submissions to the RBI for the acquisition of PMC Bank in November 2020.

In an exclusive telephonic chat with Moneycontrol, Ashneer Grover, co-founder, and chief executive officer of BharatPe spoke on the road ahead.

Grover said the consortium formed by his company and Centrum will be the first fin-tech company with an SFB (Small Finance Bank) licence and will open more doors if they are able to perform well.

The first priority for Grover will be to get the bank back up on its feet and let its depositors access their money. This is planned to be done via a restructuring scheme with RBI, under which they will first convert into an SFB and then merge the assets and liabilities of PMC into it. As per Grover, things should be up and running by Q4 2021.

Centrum and BharatPe will be joining hands to pump in around $250-300 million into the bank over a span of two years, said Grover.

Grover also said the new consortium will be led by completely new management. Jaspal Bindra, who will lead the team, is the Chairman of Centrum, and was the CEO of Standard Chartered Asia.

He remained tight-lipped on BharatPe receiving potential funding of $250 from the new round of investments led by Tiger Global and said people will get to know about that when it happens.

As of March 31, 2020, PMC Bank's total deposits stood at Rs 10,727.12 crore and total advances at Rs 4,472.78 crore. The gross NPA of the bank stood at Rs 3,518.89 crore as of March-end.