RBI allows 2nd window for loan restructuring; here's what it means for individual borrowers Updated : May 05, 2021 04:05:10 IST While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not announce a blanket moratorium, stressed borrowers have been given a choice to opt for resolution if required. The central bank said that it will allow loan restructuring for individual and small businesses hit hard by the fresh COVID-19 wave. Published : May 05, 2021 04:05 PM IST