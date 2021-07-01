Rate rationalisation the way to go as GST turns 4

As GST completes four years, it is perhaps the appropriate time to reflect upon the performance of the largest tax reform in the history of independent India. If one were to draw a report card for GST at four, it would be fair to say that the reform has largely been successful in serving its larger objectives of one-nation one-tax and removal of tax cascading, while the tangible criticism lies around its procedures and administration.

For any sweeping tax reform to be successful, its tax rate structure plays a pivotal role. When GST was being introduced, the rate structure was broadly based on the total tax incidence under the erstwhile excise duty and VAT regimes. Consequently, GST was rolled out with a structure comprising of multiple tax rates i.e. 0,5,12,18 and 28 percent with GST compensation cess on few perceived luxury and sin goods.

While in the beginning, over 200 products were covered under the peak rate of 28 percent, the list has gradually been significantly pruned down to around 30 products with products like home furnishing, refrigerators, washing machines etc. witnessing a decrease in tax rates. It’s interesting that despite the reduction in rates, the GST collections from these sectors have been consistent thanks to a consequent spike in the demand.

While the collections have been sluggish from April 2020 due to the current pandemic, overall, the trend has been positive. In the last few months, despite the disruption caused by lockdown, monthly GST collections have consistently breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. This demonstrates that a reduction in GST rates does not necessarily mean loss of revenue, and hence, augments the scope for fresh thinking in this space. As per the 15th Finance Commission Report for 2021-26, the latest weighted average GST rate in the country is 11.8 percent. This makes for an interesting case for the government to further prune the schedule for 28 percent and keep it limited to fewer products.

On the other hand, the five-year tenure of the GST compensation cess is due to end in June 2022, though the recent discussions indicate that the tenure could get extended. That said, the states are in search of avenues to augment their revenue in the long run while the industry is eagerly looking forward to a cess-free regime.

Another important aspect that merits consideration is the convergence of the tax slabs. There are reports that the GST council may look at merging the tax slabs of 5 percent and 12 percent into a median rate of say 8 percent to 9 percent, and rationalisation of the 18 percent slab to a revenue-neutral rate of around 15 percent to 16 percent. This convergence would not only simplify the taxation structure but also potentially reduce unwanted litigations where disputes arise due to overlapping coverage in different tax slabs.

This would not be easy, given the current pandemic and economic condition, the shifted priorities and the less frequent meetings of the GST council. At the same time, any change in rates should be accompanied by precise and practical guidelines on pricing to be adopted by industry in the backdrop of the ambiguous anti-profiteering provisions.

The other issue that the industry has been grappling with is that of an inverted duty structure, which also found mention in the last budget speech of the Finance Minister. From a statistical standpoint, in the financial year 2018-19, the ratio of value-added to gross output was 49.3 percent, whereas 78.5 percent of the tax liability on outward supplies was paid through the input tax credit. This speaks volumes about the disparity in the GST rates on inward and outward supplies.

While the government has been responsive to various sectors, certain industries continue to face this issue, particularly as a refund of GST on account of inverted duty is limited to tax paid on inputs and not on services. Any financial hardship caused by a tax regime is the last thing the domestic industry can afford given the difficult times businesses are already going through. Therefore, this calls for an immediate addressal.

From a holistic perspective, it is beyond doubt that GST has largely been a successful tax regime. The resilience shown by the domestic industry in difficult times has also contributed to the promising tax collections in recent months. However, it needs bold trust-centric decisions around rate rationalisation and inverted duty addressal for GST to stabilise, mature, broad-base and be unanimously accepted.

—With inputs from Nimish Bhatia, Chartered Accountant.

—The author, Pratik Jain is Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP. Views expressed are personal