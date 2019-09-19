Business
Rana Kapoor's family owned Morgan Credits sells 2.3% stake in YES Bank
Updated : September 19, 2019 07:19 PM IST
Morgan Credit held 3.03 percent stake in YES Bank prior to this sale
The promoter group ownership in YES Bank will fall to 15.7 percent versus 18 percent earlier
