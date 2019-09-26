Rana Kapoor to sell entire Yes Bank stake to Brookfield Asset Management, says report

Rana Kapoor is looking to exit Yes Bank and may soon sell his entire stake in the bank to Canadian firm Brookfield Asset Management, reported Financial Express, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes days after Kapoor and the bank's promoter group companies, Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd and Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd, sold a combined 2.75 percent stake in Yes Bank through the open market process.

The combined entities held 9.64 percent holding in the bank which now stands at 6.89 percent. The release of shares took place between September 18 to 20, 2019.

CNBC-TV18 earlier this month reported that Kapoor is in talks with Paytm to sell his stake in the bank he co-founded. In August, Kapoor sought out Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the Noida-based mobile payments startup backed by Japan’s Softbank, and offered to sell his stake in Yes Bank, as well as that of his family members, for Rs 1,800-2,000 crore, one of the sources told CNBC-TV18.

The FE report added that the promoter group tried to monetise the investment in some of the assets but due to pressure from lenders, they decided to sell the stake.

Kapoor family’s wish to protect other unlisted entities such as the Delhi Dabang Kabaddi Club, Awfis Solutions and Art Housing Finance, noted the report.