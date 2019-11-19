#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Rana Kapoor, promoter entities sell remaining 0.8% stake in YES Bank

Updated : November 19, 2019 06:22 PM IST

In September, Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 percent in Yes Bank through the open market process.
Kapoor's family owns stakes in Yes Bank directly and through investment firms Yes Capital and Morgan Credits.
Shares of YES Bank ended at Rs 64.15, down Rs 1.75, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.
Rana Kapoor, promoter entities sell remaining 0.8% stake in YES Bank
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV