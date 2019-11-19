Rana Kapoor, promoter entities sell remaining 0.8% stake in YES Bank

Promoter group companies of YES Bank along with co-founder Rana Kapoor have sold their remaining 0.8 percent stake in the private lender.

YES Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold 0.8 per cent stake in Yes Bank from November 13-14, 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

After the transaction, Kapoor and the promoter entities hold 900 shares in the private bank.

In September, Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 percent in Yes Bank through the open market process.

Kapoor's family owns stakes in YES Bank directly and through investment firms Yes Capital and Morgan Credits. His daughters Rakhee, Roshni and Radha are directors of the investment companies.

Kapoor earlier pledged his entire stake as also that of Morgan Credits to Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, an Anil Ambani-promoted company, for Rs 1,500 crore. He has repaid 30 percent of the amount.