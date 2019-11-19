Finance
Rana Kapoor, promoter entities sell remaining 0.8% stake in YES Bank
Updated : November 19, 2019 06:22 PM IST
In September, Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 percent in Yes Bank through the open market process.
Kapoor's family owns stakes in Yes Bank directly and through investment firms Yes Capital and Morgan Credits.
Shares of YES Bank ended at Rs 64.15, down Rs 1.75, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.
