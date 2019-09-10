#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Rana Kapoor in talks to sell Yes Bank stake to Paytm

Updated : September 10, 2019 08:46 AM IST

Rana Kapoor looks at exiting Yes Bank by selling his and his family’s stake to Vijay Shekhar Sharma for up to Rs 2,000 crore.
Kapoor and his family hold 9.64 percent in Yes Bank, of which 69 percent is pledged with Reliance Nippon Asset Management.
Kapoor is said to have taken consent from Reliance Nippon to sell the shares and return the money of the lender.
