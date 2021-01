Rama Mohan Rao Amara has taken charge as the new managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card). Amara’s appointment has come into effect from today (January 30). He has been appointed for two years, subject to all requisite approvals, including those of shareholders.

Amara, a veteran banker, succeeds Ashwini Kumar Tewari, SBI Card said in a release. With a career spanning over 29 years at State Bank of India (SBI), Amara was the chief general manager of SBI Bhopal Circle before taking charge at SBI Card. While he was in Bhopal circle, he handled Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Tewari welcomed Amara as the MD & CEO of SBI Card and said his vision and strategic approach would facilitate the rapidly growing credit card business of SBI. He added that the company was confident that Amara would be able to further strengthen SBI Card’s position.

Amara said it was an exciting time to join SBI Card, with the economy gradually coming out of the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With a renewed focus towards cashless and digital payments, the country is firmly on the path to becoming a digital economy,” he said. He added that there is a huge growth potential in the credit card market in India due to “favourable demographic changes and extremely low credit card penetration rate”.

Amara began his banking career with SBI in 1991 as a probationary officer. Over the years, he has gained expertise in credit, risk, and International Banking, both, in India and abroad. He was also posted on international shores twice — first in Singapore and then in the US.