Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 87 crore

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private lender amounting to a 0.5 percent stake of Yes Bank.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 67.1, taking the transaction to Rs 86.89 crore, the data showed.

At a time when the lender YES Bank is in need of strong investors to its name, the addition of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as a shareholder of the bank with a substantial stake might boost investors’ confidence.

This is not the first time that a private bank has enthused Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He had earlier invested in Federal Bank as well.

Shares of Yes Bank on the BSE closed 0.75 percent lower at Rs 66.1 per share.