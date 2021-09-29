Rajesh Dahiya steps down as Axis Bank Executive Director

Rajesh Dahiya has stepped down as the Executive Director (Corporate Centre) at Axis Bank, the bank announced on Wednesday.

“I have stepped down as ED of the bank to pursue my personal passion. I want to focus on social initiatives and will continue my association with Axis Foundation,” Dahiya told CNBC-TV18.

“The Board of Directors (the Board) of the Bank at its meeting held today considering the aspirations of Mr. Rajesh Dahiya, accepted his decision to seek early retirement from the services of the Bank. The said retirement will be effective after expiry of three months viz. after the close of business hours on Friday, December 31, 2021,” the bank said in a letter to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Dahiya had joined Axis Bank in June 2010, after a successful stint of 20 years across various group companies of the Tata Group. He joined as President – HR and assumed the role of Group Executive – Corporate Centre in July 2014 and thereafter assumed charge as the Executive Director – Corporate Centre in August 2016.

“He is an integral member of the transformation journey over the last 3 years, and his responsibilities in addition to Corporate Centre, included overseeing the functioning of Axis Bank Foundation, the CSR arm of the Bank,” the bank noted.

Dahiya will be closely associated with Axis Bank through specific projects that will help shape distinctiveness for the bank, according to the letter. He will continue as a key board member for associates and subsidiaries (Axis Bank Foundation, Axis Trustee and Max Life), it added.