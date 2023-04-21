Rajasthan AAR says GST not applicable on transfer of going concern by AAI to Adani Jaipur Airport

homefinance NewsRajasthan AAR says GST not applicable on transfer of going concern by AAI to Adani Jaipur Airport

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 21, 2023 11:49:09 PM IST (Published)

AAR ruled that reimbursement of salary or staff cost is chargeable to GST at 18 percent. Also, AAR clarified that reimbursement of municipal tax, property tax, and water charges is exempt.

Rajasthan's Authority for Advance Ruling (UPAAR) on Thursday said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not applicable on the transfer of going concerned by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to Adani Jaipur International Airport Ltd.

However, AAR ruled that reimbursement of salary or staff cost is chargeable to GST at 18 percent. Also, AAR clarified that reimbursement of municipal tax, property tax, and water charges is exempt.
The Airport Authority of India had invited bids for undertaking operations, management, and development of certain airports of the AAI on a public-private partnership basis and this was awarded to Adani Jaipur International Airport Ltd.
The case was filed by the Airports Authority of India and the order was passed by Umesh Kumar Garg (Member- Central Tax) and Mahesh Kumar Gowla (Member- State Tax).
