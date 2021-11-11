Raghuram Rajan warns sudden interest rate hikes could create 'wealth shock'

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has advised central banks to tread cautiously on increasing interest rates, warning sudden moves could create a “wealth shock” and scare consumers. Interest rates around the world have come down significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, but the central banks are now finding room for hikes given the gradual rise in demand.

During an interaction with CNBC, Rajan admitted that many areas of the economy are showing valuations which are hard to justify.

“One of the problems of course ... if the central banks move too fast, markets adjust too quickly, then you’ve got a huge wealth shock in the economy and that frightens consumers and so on, and you can precipitate the recession that you didn’t want in the first place,” he told CNBC.

Noting that central banks are currently on wait and watch mode, Rajan, who was the RBI governor between 2013 and 2016, warned that the longer policymakers delay in course correction, the more damage it will result in, adding that there is a belief that rates are going to be low for long. The US Federal Reserve last week decided not to increase the interest rates, which are already near zero in the country.

Rajan asserted that the worst thing is that markets believe central banks will come to their rescue when they collapse, adding that if that’s really the case then “central banks are, in a sense, trapped by the markets.”

India has also kept its interest rates low for long now. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has expressed confidence in the Indian economy, and projected the GDP in FY 2021-22 clocking a 9.5 percent growth rate. Das mentioned specific steps like tax resolution of the telecom sector, sale of Air India, and plans to sell some of state-run banks as the major reforms bearing fruits now.

He also said the RBI is only supporting the Centre to revive the economy ravaged by the pandemic.