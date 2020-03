Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday called for a government sop for the US gig economy to deal with the impact caused by the coronavirus, which can destabilise the informal economy.

"The workers who drive Uber cars or the workers who are on temporary employment, these are the people who will not get a paycheque and who definitely need to survive over the period that the restrictions are in place," Rajan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh.

The former governor said the US government can go for direct cash transfers like the Hong Kong government did it, "The US should contemplate transferring $1,000-1,500 so that people can survive over this period especially the poor and those who do not have regular employment."

Talking on US economy and the 2020 presidential election, Rajan said, "I think the markets did react to Super Tuesday and the sea change in Joe Biden’s prospects. I think what the markets are much more focused on is does the US contain the epidemic or does it actually see it spread as America has been somewhat behind the curve in reacting to it."

On coronavirus, he said, "At this point, we really do not know how widely it has spread and whether the measures the US administration will take at that point will be enough to contain it. If this is a 2 or 3 months episode as opposed to a one-month episode, it could make a lot of difference in the prospects of small and medium businesses as well as in jobs. Of course, as you know what has been holding up the US economy over the last year is strong job growth and people have been able to consume and that could shift quite dramatically."

Rajan said China and South Korea have been effective at containing the virus as Seoul with somewhat less drastic measures than Beijing has managed to contain Covid-19, which suggest there is some hope.