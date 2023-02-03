Raghuram Rajan turns 60 — he's much more than a 'rock star economist'

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Happy birthday Raghuram Rajan, a respected global voice who, at age 50, became the youngest governor RBI. Find out how the ‘James Bond’ of the Indian economy balances stats & facts with other interests.
One of the most famous financial figures in India, economist Raghuram Rajan celebrates his 60th birthday on February 3. He became the youngest governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the age of 50. Several key policies were introduced to ease inflation and improve banking services during his term. He is often called the ‘James Bond’ of the Indian economy, or the ‘rock star economist.’
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: Pakistan economy on the edge of collapse — why India may be worried
Feb 2, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Here are some interesting facts about Raghuram Rajan.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!