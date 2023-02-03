English
homefinance News

Raghuram Rajan turns 60 — he's much more than a 'rock star economist'

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 3, 2023 7:43:43 AM IST (Published)

Happy birthday Raghuram Rajan, a respected global voice who, at age 50, became the youngest governor RBI. Find out how the ‘James Bond’ of the Indian economy balances stats & facts with other interests.

One of the most famous financial figures in India, economist Raghuram Rajan celebrates his 60th birthday on February 3. He became the youngest governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the age of 50. Several key policies were introduced to ease inflation and improve banking services during his term. He is often called the ‘James Bond’ of the Indian economy, or the ‘rock star economist.’

Here are some interesting facts about Raghuram Rajan.


  • Rajan travelled all over the world as a student. He attended school in Sri Lanka, and Belgium before returning to India where he studied at prestigious institutions like IIT Delhi and IIM, Ahmedabad. He then moved to the USA where he earned a doctorate from MIT.
  • He won the Director's Gold Medal at IIT Delhi and he was also a gold medallist at IIM Ahmedabad.
    • Also read: Davos 2023: 'Politics wasn't the reason', Raghuram Rajan on why he joined Congress yatra
    • He became the youngest-ever economic counsellor and director of research (chief economist) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He served at the IMF from October 2003 to December 2006.
    • Rajan was featured on the Foreign Policy magazine's Top 100 Global Thinkers list in 2010 and 2012.
    • During his term at the RBI, he successfully brought down retail inflation to 3.78 percent in July 2015 from 9.8 percent in September 2013, which was the lowest since the 1990s, as per an NDTV report.
    • He also played a major role in taking banking facilities to the people who were deprived of it by giving approval to as many as 11 payment banks.
      • Also read: Raghuram Rajan says crypto collapse brings focus to 'true value' of digital assets
      • Rajan has penned six books on finance. However, he is also fond of reading and loves the fantasies of J.R.R. Tolkien.
      • He is also into fitness. In an old interview with James Crabtree, he said his fitness and physique is because of his squash and tennis routines.
        • (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
        Tags

        birthdayRaghuram Rajan

