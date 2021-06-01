Home

    Race for next IRDAI chairman heats up; around 25 applications received so far

    By Yash Jain | IST (Updated)
    A total of 20-25 applications have been received for the post of chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), sources informed on Tuesday.

    Race for next IRDAI chairman heats up; around 25 applications received so far

    A total of 20-25 applications have been received for the post of chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), sources informed CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

    Sources further said that LIC Chairman MR Kumar and Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan are among the likely contenders for the position.

    Wadhawan is set to retire as the Commerce Secretary on June 30.

    "K Ganesh, Member (Life), IRDAI and TL Alamelu, Member (Non-life), IRDAI have also applied for the post," sources added.

    "Two private life insurance companies' CEOs along with 7-10 bureaucrats are also likely to have applied for the post," sources added.

    The last date for submission of applications for the IRDAI chairman's post was May 29. 6-7 candidates are likely to be shortlisted for the interview. The final selection of the candidate for the next IRDAI chairman will likely happen in August.

    Former IRDAI Chairman Subhash Khuntia retired on May 6.

