QRMP scheme: Challenges and solutions

The government introduced the Quarterly Return Filing and Monthly Payment of Taxes (QRMP) scheme under Goods and Services Tax (GST) to simplify compliance for small taxpayers with a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore. The QRMP scheme allows the taxpayers to file GSTR-3B quarterly but pay tax every month.

Even though the QRMP scheme looks simple, there are some challenges while complying with the QRMP scheme. Firstly, the decision to opt-in for the QRMP scheme must be made for every single GST Identification Number (GSTIN) of the business. The entire process can be tedious and time-consuming.

The small taxpayers who opt for the QRMP scheme do not have to file GSTR-1 every month. Hence, the invoices issued by the QRMP taxpayers will not reflect in the monthly GSTR-2A of the purchaser. To overcome this, the government introduced an optional facility called Invoice Furnishining Facility (IFF). The QRMP taxpayer can upload invoices every month using IFF, and there is no requirement to upload invoices in GSTR-1 if the same has been uploaded in the IFF.

The entire process is lengthy and the taxpayer must perform reconciliation between IFF, sales register and also quarterly GSTR-1. It is important to note that the taxpayer has to segregate documents as B2B and other than B2B for performing reconciliation. The taxpayer should track B2B invoices regularly so that the documents already uploaded in the IFF facility are not uploaded again in GSTR-1.

Few taxpayers tend to submit different data in GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B that may lead to variances. A common mistake is the issue of a credit note against an invoice in the subsequent month which would not be reflected in the GSTR-1 of the current month. However, taxpayers may tend to adjust it in GSTR-3B of the same month to reduce the liability, which is a wrong practice. If there is any amendment, the taxpayer has to amend the subsequent period’s GST returns and should not directly modify the figures in GSTR-3B of the current period. Taxpayers need to be very careful that the data submitted in IFF, GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B should be the same; otherwise, the GST officer may suspend the GST registration.

The main feature of the QRMP scheme is that the small taxpayers would be allowed to file the return quarterly. Hence, the small taxpayers were expecting a lower compliance burden, however tax has to be deposited monthly either through the Fixed Sum Method (FSM) or Self Assessment Method (SAM).

For example, if the FSM is followed for tax payment, there can be a situation where the GST liability for the current quarter may be considerably less when compared to the liability of the previous quarter. In such a scenario, there is an excess cash outflow due to payment towards the pre-populated liability for the current quarter leading to the blockage of the taxpayer’s working capital.

If the taxpayer’s business in a quarter is less than the previous quarter, he may opt for SAM, or else he can opt for FSM in a vice-versa case. Therefore, it's important the taxpayer takes appropriate decisions on how they want to pay tax since this has implications on their working capital based on the business conducted during a particular quarter.

Overall, the QRMP scheme is difficult to understand from a small taxpayer point of view. The QRMP scheme consists of different tax payment methods, keeping a record of IFFs, etc., which may burden small taxpayers.

The taxpayer can opt for an ASP-GSP, which can help them comply with the QRMP scheme along with smart features such as reconciliation of sales with IFF & GSTR-1, auto-preparation of GST returns, automatic challan creation, easy guidance for tax payment and tracking invoice payment status, etc.