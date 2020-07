The banking sector saw a jump in the market share of PSU banks for the first time in 18 quarters or 4.5 years in Q4FY20. This is no small feat considering the way stock prices of PSU banks have crashed. They are available between price to book value of 0.1x-0.4x (ex-SBI).

Banks saw an increase in provisions not due to moratorium book alone, but also on NCLT accounts, elevated slippages and aging of NPAs. Talking about the moratorium, for the larger part of scheduled commercial banks, it was in the range of 25-35%. For banks with a focus on SME, it was between 40-60% and for banks with a focus on MFI business, it was more than 80%.

The provision impact of the moratorium book will be seen in Q1FY21 while the true picture of asset quality pain will be seen in Q3FY21 from the moratorium book.

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt across segments. However, retail consumer loans are seen bouncing back. The good part is that 2nd moratorium portfolio is not as high as the 1st one as customers have understood the pain of paying higher interest if they take up moratorium.

Recoveries from NCLT accounts and other stressed accounts are expected to slow down now for the next couple of quarters.

We have been highlighting for the last three quarters in a row that there is a worry on loan growth for the banking sector. The loan growth is expected to decline for the sector in FY21.

As we had mentioned in our previous review, add to that COVID-19, provisions will remain elevated for the banking sector for FY21. One good part is that large banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank & Axis Bank are still surprising positively on loan growth front versus their peers.

Banks are in fundraising spree to combat the negative impact on provisions due to COVID-19. We have already seen Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank raise funds in Q1FY21. Many more banks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others are likely to follow.

PSU banks continue to report net losses due to elevated provisions while private banks have turned to black after reporting a net loss in the previous quarter. The onus of bad results goes to mid & small private banks for the 3rd consecutive quarter. The majority of the bankers are now worried about their exposures to the MSME/SME sector and unsecured retail lending.

Outlook

The appetite of banks for lending aggressively reduced massively in Q3FY20, now even further due to the COVID-19 impact. We saw the likes of Kotak Mahindra Bank slowing down its loan growth to single digits while Axis Bank has sounded cautious outlook citing slowdown in the economy.

PSU banks, on the other hand, gained market share in Q4FY20 thanks to PNB, SBI and Bank of Baroda reporting more than 5% growth QOQ.

There will be a negative surprise from the moratorium book in Q3FY21. Fundraising spree by bankers should take place for private banks by H1FY21 & by H2FY21 for PSU banks. Yields are expected to remain low and negative surprises can come in NIMs. The merger impact of PSU banks will be seen in Q1FY21.

The banking sector has reported a net loss of Rs 516 crore vs Rs 9,742 crore QOQ and vs a net loss of Rs 17,191 crore YOY. Private banks have reported a profit of Rs 5,457 crore, down 47.9% YOY and vs a net loss of Rs 1,829 crore QOQ while PSU banks reported a net loss of Rs 5,973.2 crore vs a net loss of Rs 27,662 crore YOY and vs a net loss of Rs 7,913 crore QOQ.

Overall GNPA of the banking sector was at Rs 7.55 lakh crore, down 3.5%YOY & 4.9% QOQ. GNPA ratio of the banking sector was at 8.26% vs 9.11% YOY & vs 9.02% QOQ. PSU banks continued to strengthen their balance sheet with provision coverage ratio (PCR) which aided the overall PCR of the banking industry to 67.7% vs 61.7% YOY & 64% QOQ. This PCR is without technical write-off.

A higher coverage ratio spells a stronger balance sheet to sustain sudden jolts on NPAs or stressed assets. Gross NPA of PSU banks declined 4.5% QOQ in absolute value while their Gross NPA ratio declined by 104 bps QOQ. In absolute value, Gross NPA of private banks declined by 6.3% QOQ, and due to healthy loan growth of around 2.4% QOQ, their GNPA ratio declined by 42 bps QOQ.

PSU banks continue to report a net loss, but it's okay!

PSU banks have reported a net loss of Rs 5,973.2 crore due to some heavy provisioning done by the Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, etc. However, there were some positive surprises of reporting profits that came from the likes of IOB, IDBI Bank, etc. Slippages got pushed due to moratorium.

For the first time in 18 quarters, PSU banks gained market share in loans.

The GNPA in absolute value for PSU banks declined by 4.5% QOQ to Rs 5.97 lakh crore. Reason for the decline was lower slippages and elevated write-offs. Recovery was on the lower side due to COVID-19. Resolution from NCLT cases will take time, therefore, we don’t expect very high recoveries in H1FY21.

Banks continue to write off NPAs which is aiding lower GNPA. PSU Banks have been more prudent in improving their provision coverage ratio. The core provision coverage ratio (i.e. provision coverage ratio without technical write-off) has improved for PSU banks from 41.3% in Q3FY16 to 67.3% in Q4FY20. Treasury gains also helped to lower the net loss for PSU banks.

Private banks – On a capital raising spree after realizing the impact of COVID-19

Private banks have perhaps realized that to tackle COVID-19 related provisions, they will need to raise funds soon. Kotak Mahindra Bank & IDFC First Bank have done it in Q1. One can expect fundraising from the likes of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, RBL Bank, etc. in the coming months.

Banks like Axis Bank, City Union Bank, CSB Bank, J&K Bank, South Indian Bank, etc. reported net losses. The moratorium of private banks is on an average between 25-45%. MFI exposure-based banks have a moratorium of over 80%.

Big banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank & Axis Bank continued to gain market share. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s loan growth is now in single digits, as cautious as it can get.

Moratorium

The banking sector reported moratorium (1st phase) in the range of 25%-98%. The good news is that moratorium has seen better and faster than expected repayment by June leading to a substantial decline in the levels of moratorium across banks. Customers have also understood that taking moratorium would mean additional outflow from their side in the future. From the moratorium, the pain will be seen in Q3FY21 largely from SME/MSME segment. Lower corporate slippages are expected.