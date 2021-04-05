Q4 loan growth: HDFC Bank's at 17 qtr-low, Federal Bank's 9 qtr-high

Private lender HDFC Bank on Monday said its total advances as of March 31, 2021, rose 13.9 percent to Rs 11,32,000 crore from Rs 9,93,700 crore as of March 31, 2020. The advances grew 4.6 percent as compared to Rs 10,82,300 crore as of December 31, 2020.

Deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 13,35,000 crore as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 16.3 percent over Rs 11,47,500 crore as of March 31, 2020, and a growth of around 5 percent over Rs 12,71,100 crore as of December 31, 2020.

On a year-on-year basis, the bank's loan growth was at a 17 quarter low, while the deposit growth was at a 13 quarter low.

Meanwhile, CASA ratio was at 16 quarter high. CASA ratio was at 46 percent versus 42.2 percent YoY and 43 percent QoQ.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 7,503 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

Ex-HDFC Ltd pool, the bank's loan growth was at 13.8 percent YoY and 4.6 percent, QoQ.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank's advances rose 0.8 percent, YoY and 1.8 percent QoQ. Deposits increased 54.7 percent, YoY and 11.4 percent, QoQ. CASA was up 51.8 percent, YoY and 12.2 percent QoQ.

Federal Bank reported best deposit growth in eight quarters and best advances growth in nine quarters.

Deposits at Rs 1,72,655 crore, were up 13.4 percent, YoY, and 6.8 percent, QoQ. Advances at Rs 1,34,876 crore, rose 8.6 percent, YoY, and 5.2 percent, QoQ.

Federal Bank's CASA at Rs 58,381 crore rose 25.7 percent, YoY, and 4.7 percent, QoQ. CASA ratio was at 33.81 percent versus 30.5 percent YoY and versus 34.5 percent, QoQ.

IndusInd Bank reported strong deposit momentum in Q4FY21. Deposits at Rs 2,56,158 crore, up 26.8 percent, YoY, and 6.9 percent, QoQ.