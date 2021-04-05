Q4 loan growth: HDFC Bank's at 17 qtr-low, Federal Bank's 9 qtr-high Updated : April 05, 2021 11:59 AM IST On a year-on-year basis, HDFC Bank's loan growth was at 17 quarter low, while the deposit growth was at 13 quarter low. Federal Bank reported best deposit growth in eight quarters and best advances growth in nine quarters. Published : April 05, 2021 11:23 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply