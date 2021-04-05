  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

Q4 loan growth: HDFC Bank's at 17 qtr-low, Federal Bank's 9 qtr-high

Updated : April 05, 2021 11:59 AM IST

On a year-on-year basis, HDFC Bank's loan growth was at 17 quarter low, while the deposit growth was at 13 quarter low.
Federal Bank reported best deposit growth in eight quarters and best advances growth in nine quarters.
Q4 loan growth: HDFC Bank's at 17 qtr-low, Federal Bank's 9 qtr-high
Published : April 05, 2021 11:23 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Radhakishan Damani buys bunglow worth Rs 1,001 crore at Mumbai’s Malabar Hill

Radhakishan Damani buys bunglow worth Rs 1,001 crore at Mumbai’s Malabar Hill

DMart founder Radhakishan Damani buys Rs 1,001-crore home in Mumbai

DMart founder Radhakishan Damani buys Rs 1,001-crore home in Mumbai

Bajaj Auto's sales drop 1.6 percent in March

Bajaj Auto's sales drop 1.6 percent in March

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement