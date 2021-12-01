Q2FY22 Banking trend: Slippages decline QoQ, restructuring highest for small finance banks

The asset quality of the banking sector has been a topic of concern, especially, since the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Cumulatively, India’s banking sector has seen slippages to the tune of Rs 4,32,443 crore in the last five quarters.

Slippages, in banking parlance, is when a bank’s assets become a non-performing asset (NPA) owing to the borrower not paying interest for over 90 days.

The highest slippages for the sector was in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021 (Q4FY21) when the loans under the moratorium (in COVID 1.0). At the time assets were to be recognised as NPAs, if the banks did not receive payments. However, despite the second wave, in the second quarter of FY22, the slippages declined quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). Total slippages were at Rs 79,951 crore as compared to Rs 98,536 crore in the first quarter.

Total Slippages Rs, cr Q1FY21 24,532 Q2FY21 17,335 Q3FY21 25,340 Q4FY21 186,749 Q1FY22 98,536 Q2FY22 79,951 Cumulative 432,443

Annualised slippage ratio also declined to 2.98 percent in Q2FY22 vs 3.75 percent in Q1FY22.

Annualised Slippage Ratio Percent Q1FY21 0.98 Q2FY21 0.70 Q3FY21 0.99 Q4FY21 7.05 Q1FY22 3.75 Q2FY22 2.98

Restructured book of the banking sector was at Rs 2,68,332 crore in Q2FY22, forming 2.45 percent of the total loans.

The restructuring was the highest for Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. It was lowest for the banks like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, CSB Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank (all <1.5 percent of their book).

Restructured Book, Rs cr Q2FY22 SBI 30,312 Union Bank of India 22,095 Bank of India 21,275 Bank of Baroda 20,500 Indian Bank 19,221 Canara Bank 18,542 PNB 17,498 HDFC Bank 17,397 Bandhan Bank 13,928 ICICI Bank 9,684 IOB 9,500 Central Bank of India 9,150 IndusInd Bank 7,949 YES Bank 6,184 Bank of Maha 5,996 Axis Bank 4,461 Karnataka Bank 4,353 Federal bank 3,935 Punjab & Sind Bank 3,446 IDFC Bank 3,401 J&K Bank 2,746 South Indian Bank 2,310 City Union Bank 2,248 UCO Bank 2,035 Karur Vysya Bank 1,937 RBL Bank 1,876 Ujjivan 1,480 Equitas SFB 1,401 AU Small Finance Bank 1,302 Kotak Mah Bank 1,262 Suyoday SFB 793 CSB Bank 113

Trend Data

Slippages, Rs cr Q1FY21 Q2FY21 Q3FY21 Q4FY21 Q1FY22 Q2FY22 Cumulative SBI 3,910 3,085 237 21,934 16,298 4,292 45,464 PNB 2,476 2,271 1,150 24,172 10,168 9,077 40,237 Bank of Baroda 3,002 1,520 4,560 12,274 6,194 5,802 27,550 Union Bank of India 1,750 673 332 14,688 7,049 6,745 24,492 ICICI Bank 1,160 3,017 471 11,818 7,231 5,578 23,697 Axis Bank 2,218 1,572 7,933 5,285 6,518 5,464 23,526 Canara Bank 1,675 415 508 15,287 4,391 6,896 22,276 HDFC Bank 3,100 2,076 5,032 4,701 7,194 5,300 22,103 YES Bank 45 101 - 11,783 2,343 1,783 14,272 Indian Bank 606 315 195 8,313 4,412 3,852 13,841 Bank of India 402 274 496 7,368 3,942 1,307 12,482 IndusInd Bank 1,537 399 2,508 3,829 2,762 2,658 11,035 Bandhan Bank 25 11 0 6,851 1,680 2,943 8,568 Central Bank of India 20 97 59 5,848 1,281 2,104 7,305 Kotak Mah Bank 796 264 - 4,400 1,500 1,293 6,960 IDFC Bank 72 233 3 3,245 2,847 1,600 6,400 UCO Bank 384 384 215 2,450 1,708 2,389 5,141 RBL Bank 5 234 1,470 1,439 1,342 1,217 4,490 IOB 358 (127) 28 2,919 1,245 1,440 4,423 IDBI Bank 69 32 - 2,355 1,577 1,541 4,033 Bank of Maha 105 125 16 2,079 937 618 3,262 South Indian Bank 161 52 5 2,123 883 535 3,224 Federal bank 193 10 34 1,685 689 339 2,611 Punjab & Sind Bank 59 70 5 1,510 443 1,566 2,086 Karnataka Bank 167 2 1 1,176 414 445 1,761 J&K Bank 37 47 25 998 613 704 1,720 City Union Bank 3 - - 1,110 482 297 1,595 AU Small Finance Bank 5 23 6 1,244 250 210 1,528 Karur Vysya Bank 40 8 6 905 519 164 1,478 DCB Bank 8 9 1 664 520 414 1,202 Ujjivan 53 111 1 885 600 1,049 Equitas SFB 15 23 36 515 375 339 964 CSB Bank 6 4 - 188 435 205 633 Dhanlaxmi Bank 69 5 7 310 194 136 585 Suyoday SFB - - - 399 101 97 500

Source: Basel III document, Presentation of the entity

Outlook

While the majority of stress has been recognised, growth is yet to make a comeback meaningfully for the corporate book. There has been a rise in restructured books, especially in the retail and SME segment. This could impact asset quality going ahead.

However, banks are well-capitalised, which will aid the incremental stress in the balance sheet. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of public sector banks has been the lowest in the last six quarters, which has helped them score the highest PAT in 24 quarters. GNPA ratio has come down from as high as 15.63 percent as of FY18 to 9.09 percent as of Q2FY22.