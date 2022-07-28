    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    Punjab National Bank likely to take 28% hit in profit — here's why

    Punjab National Bank likely to take 28% hit in profit — here's why

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Punjab National Bank (PNB) results: Analysts expect the PSU bank to report a net interest income (NII) — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — of Rs 7,534.1 crore for the three-month period, up 4.3 percent compared with the quarter ended March. 

    Punjab National Bank likely to take 28% hit in profit — here's why
    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell PNB share

    TRADE
    Punjab National Bank (PNB) will report its financial results on Thursday. The public sector lender is likely to take a hit on profitability due to a treasury loss
    — or a loss emanating from a fall in bond prices. Investors will closely look out for a stable margin and signs of sustained improvement in asset quality.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect PNB's net profit for the April-June period to come in at Rs 736.3 crore, which would mean a 28.1 percent fall compared with the previous three months.
    They estimate the PSU bank's net interest income (NII) — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — at Rs 7,534.1 crore for the three-month period. That would translate to an increase of 4.3 percent compared with the quarter ended March.
    The analysts peg the bank's loan growth — a key metric of demand for lenders — to come in at two percent sequentially.
    PNB's asset quality — measured by the proportion of bad loans in total loans — is expected to improve.
    Punjab National Bank's financial results come in a tightening monetary policy environment, with major central banks having lined up aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates.
    The RBI has raised the repo rate  — or the key rate at which it lends funds to commercial banks — by 90 basis points since early May. Its Monetary Policy Committee — or the rate-deciding panel chaired by the RBI Governor — is scheduled to meet next week.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Nestle India gains market share in Maggi but margin shrinks

    Next Article

    Biocon shares slump 5% on earnings miss on all parameters

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng