Punjab National Bank to consider raising funds for next fiscal by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

“The board of directors of the bank is scheduled on Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 for inter alia considering the proposal for raising of capital for FY24 via the issuance of Basel-Ill compliant additional tier-1 bonds and tier-II bonds, in one or more tranches," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is looking to raise funds for the FY24 by issuing Basel-III complaint additional tier-I bonds and tier-II bonds. The bank's board is scheduled to meet on March 29, 2023 and the capital will be raised in one or more tranches.

“The board of directors of the bank is scheduled on Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 for inter alia considering the proposal for raising of capital for FY24 via the issuance of Basel-Ill compliant additional tier-1 bonds and tier-II bonds, in one or more tranches," the public sector lender in a regulatory filing said.

AT-1 bonds are a debt instrument that are used to raise large capital and for a long-term. Unlike other bonds, these do not have a maturity date, which means that the issuers do not have to pay the principal amount. They offer high returns but at a higher risk.

Basel III Norms are an international regulatory accord that had introduced a set of reforms, ensuring the improvement in regulation and supervision in the banking sector. As per the Basel-III norms, banks’ regulatory capital is divided into tier 1 and tier 2, while tier 1 is subdivided into common equity tier-1 (CET-1) and additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital.