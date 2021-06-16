Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • Punjab & Sind Bank declares Lanco Infratech as fraud account

    Punjab & Sind Bank declares Lanco Infratech as fraud account

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday said it has declared Lanco Infratech Ltd as a fraud account. The NPA account, Lanco Infratech Ltd, with outstanding dues of Rs 215.17 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Punjab & Sind Bank declares Lanco Infratech as fraud account
    Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday said it has declared Lanco Infratech Ltd as a fraud account. The NPA account, Lanco Infratech Ltd, with outstanding dues of Rs 215.17 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
    "Further, the account has been fully provided for as per existing RBI norms," the filing said. Lanco Infratech is among the first 12 accounts that were listed by RBI for corporate insolvency resolution. The company owes more than Rs 44,000 crore to an IDBI Bank-led lenders' consortium.
    The company was admitted for liquidation following an order by the National Company Law Tribunal in August 2018.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    HDFC Bank mobile app down for 1 hr; issues resolved

    Next Article

    Google Pay launches cards tokenisation with SBI, other banks in collaboration with Visa

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Adani Ports706.70 -55.15
      Tata Steel1,142.15 -32.15
      JSW Steel705.40 -19.70
      Hindalco380.25 -10.60
      Power Grid Corp242.15 -5.45
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Power Grid Corp242.10 -5.40
      IndusInd Bank1,013.70 -19.85
      Reliance2,211.65 -38.05
      Larsen1,490.65 -20.30
      Bajaj Finance6,083.00 -77.70
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Adani Ports706.70 -55.15 -7.24
      Tata Steel1,142.15 -32.15 -2.74
      JSW Steel705.40 -19.70 -2.72
      Hindalco380.25 -10.60 -2.71
      Power Grid Corp242.15 -5.45 -2.20
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Power Grid Corp242.10 -5.40 -2.18
      IndusInd Bank1,013.70 -19.85 -1.92
      Reliance2,211.65 -38.05 -1.69
      Larsen1,490.65 -20.30 -1.34
      Bajaj Finance6,083.00 -77.70 -1.26

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee73.32250.01000.01
      Euro-Rupee88.8280-0.1020-0.11
      Pound-Rupee103.39600.09700.09
      Rupee-100 Yen0.66690.00080.11
      View More