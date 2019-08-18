Public sector banks complete first round of ideation exercise
Updated : August 18, 2019 06:18 PM IST
Banks embarked on a month-long campaign beginning Saturday on the direction of Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance with the aim to generate suggestions and ideas from the branch level for preparing a road map for the future growth of the banking sector.
All other leading state-owned lenders including Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank and Indian Overseas Bank held the meeting across the country.
