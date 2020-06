Public sector banks (PSBs) have disbursed Rs 12,200.65 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector till June 9, 2020. The PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260.65 crore under the 100 percent ECLGS starting June 1, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the ECLGS, for the hard-hit MSME sector, which is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.

As of 9 June 2020, PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260.65 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which Rs 12,200.65 crore have been disbursed.

Under the scheme, 100 percent guarantee coverage will be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers, in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was provided by the government spread over the current and the next three financial years.

The scheme would be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31 or till an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.