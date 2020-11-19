Finance Proposed LVB-DBS merger a remarkable job: RBI board member Manish Sabharwal Updated : November 19, 2020 11:04 PM IST Sabharwal, who is the chairman and co-founder of TeamLease Services, said the move indicates that the RBI is innovating. He also said the country cannot have high non-performing assets (NPAs) for a longer period as they impact the credit-to-GDP ratio. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.