Private capital investments in India at all-time high in 2019; infra, startups attract most fund, says report
Updated : January 23, 2020 07:12 PM IST
Startups recorded a 61 percent increase in deal activity in 2019 compared to last year.
The record private capital investments were on the back of large investments in infrastructure.
There were 156 exit deals of $11.5 billion on the back of a pick-up in open market exits, a report said.
