Private banks report 10th straight quarterly rise in bad loans: CARE Ratings

Updated : September 04, 2019 11:16 AM IST

Gross NPAs of a set of 36 banks increased to a peak of Rs 9.66 lakh crore in March 2018 from Rs 6.71 lakh crore in March 2017: CARE Ratings
The report said that the 17 of the 36 banks had an NPA ratio of above 10 percent in June 2019.
Private banks report 10th straight quarterly rise in bad loans: CARE Ratings
