Finance
Private banks report 10th straight quarterly rise in bad loans: CARE Ratings
Updated : September 04, 2019 11:16 AM IST
Gross NPAs of a set of 36 banks increased to a peak of Rs 9.66 lakh crore in March 2018 from Rs 6.71 lakh crore in March 2017: CARE Ratings
The report said that the 17 of the 36 banks had an NPA ratio of above 10 percent in June 2019.
