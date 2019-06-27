Finance
Private banks, NBFCs gain market share in MSME lending as PSBs struggle
Updated : June 27, 2019 12:37 PM IST
MSME sector, which accounts for around 23 percent of total loans in India as of Q3FY19, contributes around 32 percent to India's gross value added (GVA).
PSBs, which still count MSMEs as their largest lending sector, have seen a sustained and substantial decline in loan growth
