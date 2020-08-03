Finance Private banks in Q1: Stable NIMs, lower moratorium 2.0, rise in contingency buffer Updated : August 03, 2020 05:24 PM IST The moratorium 2.0 was anticipated to be lower given activity resumption and focused collections. During Q1FY21, the lenders further strengthened their balance sheet by augmenting contingency buffer and enhancing coverage. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply