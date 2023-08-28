CNBC TV18
About 10 crore of over 50 crore Jan-Dhan accounts dormant, govt says this is an industry trend

As per government, about 20% of the 225 crore bank accounts are dormant, including around 10 crore Jan-Dhan accounts.

By Sapna Das  Aug 28, 2023 5:41:43 PM IST (Updated)

The government is not losing sleep over the large number of dormant accounts under the Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yogana, a flagship programme launched in 2014 to cater to the unbanked in India.

As per information shared by the government , around 18 percent-20 percent of bank accounts under the PMJDY are dormant and banks are being regularly instructed to make efforts to make dormant accounts operational.
In other words , 9-10 crore of the 50 crore plus Jan-Dhan accounts haven’t been operated in the last 2 years.
The government says the banking industry average for dormant accounts is also averaging 20 percent and the Jan Dhan account dormancy is as per the industry trend. Out of the total 225 crore bank accounts in India, if we exclude the the Jan-Dhan numbers of over 50 crore accounts, a 20 percent dormancy in roughly 175 crore bank accounts translates into 35 crore accounts not in operation in last two years.
The Jan Dhan Yogana was launched with the objective of reaching the unbanked in the country and as per an official view, the scheme may be “near saturation" in terms of all adults having a bank account. Although, approximately 3 crore banks accounts are still being opened annually under Jan Dhan.
The average balance held in the Jan Dhan accounts too has grown from Rs 1,065 in March 2015 to Rs 4,063 presently , consequently total deposit amount in Jan Dhan accounts has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in August this year , over 3 times higher than the under Rs 16,000 crore worth of deposits as of March 2015. And zero balance accounts now comprise 8 percent of the total Jan Dhan accounts, down from 58 percent in March 2015.
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 5:37 PM IST
